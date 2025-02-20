Thrilling Victory: India's Bowlers Shine in Champions Trophy Clash
In an intense Group A match of the Champions Trophy, India bowled out Bangladesh for 228 runs in 49.4 overs. Key performances included Shami's five-wicket haul and valuable contributions from Axar Patel and Harshit Rana. Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy stood out with a determined century despite the fall of early wickets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:19 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In an exciting showdown during the Champions Trophy Group A match, India embraced victory against Bangladesh, bowling them out for 228 runs within 49.4 overs.
The stunning performance came through Mohammed Shami's deadly bowling, securing five wickets, alongside effective spells from Axar Patel and Harshit Rana.
Despite an early collapse, Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy put up a resilient fight, delivering a century that spotlighted his tenacity amidst the formidable Indian bowlers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
