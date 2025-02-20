Thrilling Victory: India's Bowlers Shine in Champions Trophy Clash

In an exciting showdown during the Champions Trophy Group A match, India embraced victory against Bangladesh, bowling them out for 228 runs within 49.4 overs.

The stunning performance came through Mohammed Shami's deadly bowling, securing five wickets, alongside effective spells from Axar Patel and Harshit Rana.

Despite an early collapse, Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy put up a resilient fight, delivering a century that spotlighted his tenacity amidst the formidable Indian bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)