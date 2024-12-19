Liam Lawson: Red Bull's New Racing Prodigy

In a bold move, Red Bull Racing has announced that New Zealander Liam Lawson will step into a major role as Max Verstappen's teammate next season. The announcement follows the confirmed departure of Sergio Perez, who struggled to match Verstappen's record-setting performance.

Lawson, aged 22, made waves earlier in the year at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix, where he stood in for injured driver Daniel Ricciardo. His consistent performance across several races solidified his position as a promising talent within the Red Bull sphere.

Embracing the opportunity, Lawson expressed excitement and eagerness to learn alongside one of Formula One's greatest drivers. Team boss Christian Horner praised Lawson as a 'real racer' and cited Red Bull's tradition of grooming successful racers like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)