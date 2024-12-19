Left Menu

Liam Lawson: Red Bull's New Racing Prodigy

Liam Lawson, a 22-year-old New Zealander, is set to join Red Bull Racing as teammate to four-time world champion Max Verstappen. Lawson's promotion follows his impressive performances as a stand-in driver. His journey reflects Red Bull's tradition of nurturing young talent and comes as Sergio Perez departs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:04 IST
Liam Lawson: Red Bull's New Racing Prodigy

In a bold move, Red Bull Racing has announced that New Zealander Liam Lawson will step into a major role as Max Verstappen's teammate next season. The announcement follows the confirmed departure of Sergio Perez, who struggled to match Verstappen's record-setting performance.

Lawson, aged 22, made waves earlier in the year at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix, where he stood in for injured driver Daniel Ricciardo. His consistent performance across several races solidified his position as a promising talent within the Red Bull sphere.

Embracing the opportunity, Lawson expressed excitement and eagerness to learn alongside one of Formula One's greatest drivers. Team boss Christian Horner praised Lawson as a 'real racer' and cited Red Bull's tradition of grooming successful racers like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024