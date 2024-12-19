FC Goa Aims to End Mohun Bagan's Unbeaten Streak in ISL Thriller

In a challenging clash this Friday, FC Goa will endeavor to halt Mohun Bagan Super Giant's stellar eight-match undefeated run in the Indian Super League. The forthcoming 12th round match holds significant weight for both teams striving for supremacy.

Led by head coach Manolo Marquez, FC Goa aims to overturn past defeats, including a tight February match loss against the Mariners. Mohun Bagan sits proudly at the top of the league, with an outstanding record of seven wins and one draw from their last eight matches.

While FC Goa stands fourth in the league, they've shown their mettle with 21 goals, only one less than their Kolkata rivals. FC Goa's defense will need to tighten, having conceded 15 goals against the Mariners' 10. Coaches of both teams emphasize the importance of resilience and strategy to secure a win.

(With inputs from agencies.)