Left Menu

FC Goa Aims to End Mohun Bagan's Unbeaten Streak in ISL Thriller

FC Goa targets a win to end Mohun Bagan Super Giant's impressive unbeaten streak in the Indian Super League. The Gaurs, under Manolo Marquez, face tough competition from the Mariners, who boast a strong record and top position on the league table. Both teams have formidable attacking and defensive stats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Margao | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:25 IST
FC Goa Aims to End Mohun Bagan's Unbeaten Streak in ISL Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a challenging clash this Friday, FC Goa will endeavor to halt Mohun Bagan Super Giant's stellar eight-match undefeated run in the Indian Super League. The forthcoming 12th round match holds significant weight for both teams striving for supremacy.

Led by head coach Manolo Marquez, FC Goa aims to overturn past defeats, including a tight February match loss against the Mariners. Mohun Bagan sits proudly at the top of the league, with an outstanding record of seven wins and one draw from their last eight matches.

While FC Goa stands fourth in the league, they've shown their mettle with 21 goals, only one less than their Kolkata rivals. FC Goa's defense will need to tighten, having conceded 15 goals against the Mariners' 10. Coaches of both teams emphasize the importance of resilience and strategy to secure a win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024