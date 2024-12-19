Left Menu

ICC Strikes Neutral Venue Deal for India-Pakistan Matches

The ICC has resolved the location deadlock for the 2025 Champions Trophy, with India playing its matches at a neutral venue instead of Pakistan, due to security issues. This arrangement applies to future international events hosted by both nations until 2027, including the women's T20 World Cup in 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:53 IST
ICC Strikes Neutral Venue Deal for India-Pakistan Matches
ICC Champions Trophy (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) ended the ongoing stalemate regarding the hosting of the 2025 Champions Trophy by deciding that India will play its tournament matches at a neutral venue rather than in Pakistan. This decision comes in response to India's security concerns about traveling to Pakistan.

Additionally, India and Pakistan have agreed to similar arrangements for international cricket events hosted by the two countries until 2027. The agreement also extends to the women's T20 World Cup in 2028, which Pakistan will host. While no formal location has been announced yet, India's Champions Trophy matches are expected to take place in the UAE.

The decision followed a series of discussions, with Jay Shah, the ICC's new head, spearheading the negotiations. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) eventually agreed to the arrangement on reciprocal terms, which ensures both countries maintain balanced hosting privileges. This compromise was necessary after the PCB's initial resistance to a hybrid hosting model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024