ICC Strikes Neutral Venue Deal for India-Pakistan Matches
The ICC has resolved the location deadlock for the 2025 Champions Trophy, with India playing its matches at a neutral venue instead of Pakistan, due to security issues. This arrangement applies to future international events hosted by both nations until 2027, including the women's T20 World Cup in 2028.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The International Cricket Council (ICC) ended the ongoing stalemate regarding the hosting of the 2025 Champions Trophy by deciding that India will play its tournament matches at a neutral venue rather than in Pakistan. This decision comes in response to India's security concerns about traveling to Pakistan.
Additionally, India and Pakistan have agreed to similar arrangements for international cricket events hosted by the two countries until 2027. The agreement also extends to the women's T20 World Cup in 2028, which Pakistan will host. While no formal location has been announced yet, India's Champions Trophy matches are expected to take place in the UAE.
The decision followed a series of discussions, with Jay Shah, the ICC's new head, spearheading the negotiations. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) eventually agreed to the arrangement on reciprocal terms, which ensures both countries maintain balanced hosting privileges. This compromise was necessary after the PCB's initial resistance to a hybrid hosting model.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrest of Pakistan-Returned Militant Raises Security Concerns in Punjab
Foiled Attack on Sikh Leader Sparks Security Concerns at Golden Temple
BJP Condemns Attack on Sukhbir Badal, Highlights Punjab's Security Concerns
Former Terrorist's Attack Near Golden Temple Sparks Security Concerns
U.S. Lawmakers Question Webull's Ties to China Amid Security Concerns