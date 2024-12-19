ICC Strikes Neutral Venue Deal for India-Pakistan Matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) ended the ongoing stalemate regarding the hosting of the 2025 Champions Trophy by deciding that India will play its tournament matches at a neutral venue rather than in Pakistan. This decision comes in response to India's security concerns about traveling to Pakistan.

Additionally, India and Pakistan have agreed to similar arrangements for international cricket events hosted by the two countries until 2027. The agreement also extends to the women's T20 World Cup in 2028, which Pakistan will host. While no formal location has been announced yet, India's Champions Trophy matches are expected to take place in the UAE.

The decision followed a series of discussions, with Jay Shah, the ICC's new head, spearheading the negotiations. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) eventually agreed to the arrangement on reciprocal terms, which ensures both countries maintain balanced hosting privileges. This compromise was necessary after the PCB's initial resistance to a hybrid hosting model.

(With inputs from agencies.)