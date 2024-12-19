Left Menu

South Africa Eyes Historic WTC Final Berth

South Africa's Test captain, Temba Bavuma, is focused on securing a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final in 2025, describing it as a key milestone in red-ball cricket. Ahead of crucial matches against Pakistan, South Africa's team aims to maintain their impressive form to achieve this goal.

Temba Bavuma. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's Test team, led by captain Temba Bavuma, is honing in on a pivotal achievement: qualification for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, set to be held at Lord's in the UK, June 2025. Often likened to a 'World Cup for red-ball players,' this final is within reach as South Africa tops the WTC 2025 points table.

Bavuma, ahead of their concluding two-Test series against Pakistan starting December 26, expressed the team's ambition to reach their inaugural WTC final. Having recently clinched a 2-0 series victory against Sri Lanka, South Africa needs only a single win from their upcoming matches to secure a final spot. Bavuma highlighted the significance of the WTC, both for the team and globally, as it underscores the importance of Test cricket.

Among others vying for the finals are cricketing titans Australia, India, and Sri Lanka. As the WTC cycle nears its exciting crescendo, Bavuma shared his appreciation for the rigor and purity of Test cricket. Statistically, Bavuma has shown commendable performance with 432 runs this year, including impactful contributions in the Test series win against Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

