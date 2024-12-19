Left Menu

Ashwin's Sudden Retirement: Unveiling the Hidden Reasons

Ravichandran, Ashwin's father, expressed shock over his son's unexpected retirement from international cricket, hinting at possible underlying reasons like humiliation. Ashwin's decision came after being benched for crucial matches in the Australia series. India's captain Rohit Sharma had discussions with Ashwin before his decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:55 IST
Ashwin's Sudden Retirement: Unveiling the Hidden Reasons
Ashwin
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, veteran cricketer R. Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket after the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane. His father, Ravichandran, expressed astonishment at the decision, indicating that humiliation might have played a role.

Ashwin's exclusion from playing eleven in crucial games against Australia, such as the Perth Test, raised questions about team dynamics. Despite still feeling capable, Ashwin chose to step away, a decision hinted at by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

The cricketing community was caught off guard by this announcement, yet it shone a light on the complexities faced by players at the top level. The reasons behind Ashwin's decision remain speculative, adding to the intrigue of this abrupt exit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024