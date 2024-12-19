Ashwin's Sudden Retirement: Unveiling the Hidden Reasons

In a surprising move, veteran cricketer R. Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket after the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane. His father, Ravichandran, expressed astonishment at the decision, indicating that humiliation might have played a role.

Ashwin's exclusion from playing eleven in crucial games against Australia, such as the Perth Test, raised questions about team dynamics. Despite still feeling capable, Ashwin chose to step away, a decision hinted at by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

The cricketing community was caught off guard by this announcement, yet it shone a light on the complexities faced by players at the top level. The reasons behind Ashwin's decision remain speculative, adding to the intrigue of this abrupt exit.

(With inputs from agencies.)