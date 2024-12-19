Left Menu

Cricket Legend R Ashwin's Retirement Stirs Controversy Amid 'Humiliation' Claims

R Ashwin, upon retiring from international cricket, sparked controversy when his father suggested 'humiliation' influenced his decision. This claim was downplayed by Ashwin, attributing it to his father's lack of media training. Ashwin plans to continue playing in club cricket and the IPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:40 IST
Cricket Legend R Ashwin's Retirement Stirs Controversy Amid 'Humiliation' Claims
R Ashwin
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that has sent ripples throughout the cricketing world, R Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket following the series-ending Test against Australia in Brisbane.

The announcement was shadowed by remarks from Ashwin's father, Ravichandran, who insinuated that feelings of 'humiliation' might have contributed to his son's decision. However, Ashwin quickly diffused these claims, attributing them to his father's lack of media savvy.

Despite stepping back from international play, Ashwin is set to continue participating in club cricket and remains committed to Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024