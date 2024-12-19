Cricket Legend R Ashwin's Retirement Stirs Controversy Amid 'Humiliation' Claims

In a move that has sent ripples throughout the cricketing world, R Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket following the series-ending Test against Australia in Brisbane.

The announcement was shadowed by remarks from Ashwin's father, Ravichandran, who insinuated that feelings of 'humiliation' might have contributed to his son's decision. However, Ashwin quickly diffused these claims, attributing them to his father's lack of media savvy.

Despite stepping back from international play, Ashwin is set to continue participating in club cricket and remains committed to Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)