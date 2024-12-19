Thrilling Showdown: India vs. West Indies Women's T20I Decider

In a thrilling series-decider match, India took on the West Indies in the third women's T20I, showcasing a remarkable performance in the cricket arena. The game unfolded with India's scoreboard reflecting a formidable total of 217 runs against their opponents.

Smriti Mandhana was the star of the innings, scoring an impressive 77 runs, and alongside her, Richa Ghosh contributed a swift 54, helping maintain India's momentum despite a few setbacks. India lost some key wickets, but managed to hold their ground and keep the pressure on the West Indies.

West Indies' bowlers, including Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry, tried to reclaim control, each securing crucial wickets, but faced challenges as the match progressed, allowing India to establish a commanding position in this decisive T20I clash.

