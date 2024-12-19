Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: India vs. West Indies Women's T20I Decider

In a gripping third T20I match, India put up a strong total of 217 runs against West Indies. Smriti Mandhana led with 77 runs, while Richa Ghosh added a quick 54. Despite some wicket losses, India maintained their momentum. West Indies' bowlers faced challenges, with Dottin and Henry each taking a wicket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling series-decider match, India took on the West Indies in the third women's T20I, showcasing a remarkable performance in the cricket arena. The game unfolded with India's scoreboard reflecting a formidable total of 217 runs against their opponents.

Smriti Mandhana was the star of the innings, scoring an impressive 77 runs, and alongside her, Richa Ghosh contributed a swift 54, helping maintain India's momentum despite a few setbacks. India lost some key wickets, but managed to hold their ground and keep the pressure on the West Indies.

West Indies' bowlers, including Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry, tried to reclaim control, each securing crucial wickets, but faced challenges as the match progressed, allowing India to establish a commanding position in this decisive T20I clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

