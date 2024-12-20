Tottenham Triumphs: Holding Off United's Comeback

In a thrilling League Cup quarter-final, Tottenham Hotspur survived a late rally by Manchester United to emerge 4-3 victors, advancing to the semi-finals. Ange Postecoglou's team initially dominated, with goals from Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski setting a comfortable 3-0 lead.

However, two costly errors by Tottenham's keeper Fraser Forster opened the door for United substitutes Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo to reduce the deficit to 3-2. Despite United's relentless attempts to equalize, Son Heung-min secured the match with a surprising corner-kick goal.

In the dying moments, Jonny Evans added a third for United, but Tottenham held firm. The win keeps Tottenham's hope alive for their first silverware since claiming the League Cup in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)