Tottenham Triumphs: Holding Off United's Comeback

Tottenham Hotspur advanced to the League Cup semi-finals with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester United at home. Despite leading 3-0, errors allowed United back in the game, but Son Heung-min's unique goal secured the win. Tottenham seeks its first trophy since 2008.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-12-2024 03:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 03:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a thrilling League Cup quarter-final, Tottenham Hotspur survived a late rally by Manchester United to emerge 4-3 victors, advancing to the semi-finals. Ange Postecoglou's team initially dominated, with goals from Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski setting a comfortable 3-0 lead.

However, two costly errors by Tottenham's keeper Fraser Forster opened the door for United substitutes Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo to reduce the deficit to 3-2. Despite United's relentless attempts to equalize, Son Heung-min secured the match with a surprising corner-kick goal.

In the dying moments, Jonny Evans added a third for United, but Tottenham held firm. The win keeps Tottenham's hope alive for their first silverware since claiming the League Cup in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

