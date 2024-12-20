Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: A Step Toward Equality in Iranian Football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Iranian authorities for allowing women to attend a major soccer match. This move followed calls for Iran's World Cup ban due to gender-based exclusion. The attendance of 45,000 women signifies progress in equality, yet challenges for regular access remain.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has extended "heartfelt gratitude" to Iranian authorities for permitting tens of thousands of female fans to attend a top-tier soccer match between Sepahan and Persepolis recently.

This development follows demands for Iran's exclusion from the 2022 World Cup due to its ongoing exclusion of women from football events. Infantino has been proactive in engaging with Iran's leadership to address these issues.

Although 45,000 women and girls attended the match, women's stadium access in Iran remains limited, as highlighted by Open Stadiums, a women's rights group advocating for equality and representation in sports.

