Australia Unveils Test Squad: Uncapped Konstas Joins Team for Crucial Matches

Australia announces its Test squad for the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches, with Sam Konstas receiving his maiden call-up. The squad aims for better balance, including Beau Webster, Sean Abbott, and Jhye Richardson. The team eyes a spot in the ICC World Test Championship Final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:04 IST
Australia Unveils Test Squad: Uncapped Konstas Joins Team for Crucial Matches
Uncapped opener Sam Konstas (Photo: @cricketcomau/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia has announced its Test squad for the remaining two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, with uncapped opener Sam Konstas earning his first call-up. Host nation Australia is gearing up for the consecutive matches scheduled in Melbourne and Sydney, part of the ongoing five-match series.

Other notable inclusions in the 15-player squad are all-rounder Beau Webster and the pace duo of Sean Abbott and Jhye Richardson. This shuffle in lineup comes as McSweeney is dropped following a lackluster performance in the previous matches.

Selection Chair George Bailey expressed confidence in the new squad additions, praising Konstas's distinct batting style and looking forward to his development. The selection aims to provide more options in the lineup, especially in the fast bowler department, filling the gap left by Josh Hazlewood's absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

