Controversy Surrounds Prithvi Shaw's Exclusion from Vijay Hazare Trophy

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has dismissed Prithvi Shaw's emotional response to his exclusion from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad, citing regular breaches of discipline as the key reason. The talented batter has often been criticized for his poor fitness and attitude, making him his 'own enemy', according to the MCA.

MCA officials, speaking to PTI, revealed that Shaw's presence on the field required strategic positioning to cover for his lack of fitness and discipline. Shaw, despite showing promise during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, struggled with form and fitness, prompting senior team members to voice concerns.

Previously, Shaw faced exclusion from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad and was given a specific fitness regime, which he reportedly did not adhere to. His social media posts expressing frustration have not swayed selectors, underlining a pressing need for him to improve his work ethics and focus on his cricketing career.

