Kalinga Lancers Unveil Jersey Celebrating Odisha's Heritage and Progress

At a grand ceremony held in Bhubaneswar, the Kalinga Lancers, the Odisha-based franchise in the upcoming Hockey India League, revealed their official jersey and team anthem. The home jersey showcases a striking blend of blue and green, while the away jersey holds onto the dynamic hues of orange and white. The jersey unveiling was graced by Suryabanshi Suraj, Minister of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, alongside Sunil Gupta, Director of Kalinga Lancers, and Bhaskar Sarma, the principal secretary of the Sports and Youth Services Department. Indian players representing Kalinga Lancers in the league, set to commence on December 28, were also present.

Crafted with a meticulous touch, the new jersey interlaces history, art, geography, and progress, paying homage to Odisha's rich legacy and bright future. It depicts the state's unique cultural elements, its bond with nature, and its forward-leaning spirit. Central to the design is the Konark Wheel, a nod to the famous Sun Temple of Konark, and a representation of Odisha's historic architectural grandeur. The jersey further celebrates the state's artistic heritage with Chhau dance motifs from North Odisha, Ghumra dance patterns from South Odisha, and vibrant Sambalpur designs from Western Odisha. The Kalinga Lancers anthem 'Jazba Jeet Ka,' performed by Odisha's Bollywood singer Rituraj Mohanty and produced by Campaign Scout India, embody the team's philosophy of resilience and hard work.

The design's modern elements draw inspiration from aspirations for development. A leafy wave at the jersey's base, originating from the team logo, signifies growth and energy, smoothly mingling with historical motifs. Furthermore, the jersey's upper part features waves symbolizing the Mahanadi River, connecting its journey from Hirakud Dam to the sea, reflecting Odisha's geographical lifeblood. Emphasizing local pride, the team's mascot Jeet, based on the Indian roller or Blue Jay, was also introduced. Sunil Gupta, expressing his pride during the event, shared, as per a HIL press release, "Hockey holds a cherished status in Odisha, and being part of a franchise that mirrors the state's profound affection for the game is a matter of immense pride. The jersey beautifully captures Odisha's history, culture, and ambitions." As the Hockey India League approaches, the Kalinga Lancers prepare to represent Odisha and honor a sport beloved by millions.

