India Pushes for 2036 Olympics Amidst Internal IOA Tensions

The Indian government is actively working to resolve ongoing internal conflicts within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as part of its campaign to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, underscored the importance of unity in this pursuit during a Friday announcement.

PT Usha, the IOA president, is engaged in a heated dispute with 12 Executive Council members over Raghuram Iyer's appointment as the CEO. This discord casts a negative light on India's efforts before the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as the nation aims to host the prestigious 2036 Summer and Paralympic Games.

Having submitted a 'Letter of Intent' to the IOC, India has transitioned from 'Informal Dialogue' to the 'Continuous Dialogue' phase in the host selection process. This step signals India's resolve to seriously contend as a future Olympic host. Minister Khadse affirmed the Modi government's commitment to enhancing India's sports profile through initiatives like 'Khelo India', which received a significant budget increase.

