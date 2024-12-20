Left Menu

Ashwin's Retirement Paves Way for New Cricket Leadership Role

Following his retirement from international cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin is being urged to consider an administrative role in Tamil Nadu or with Chennai Super Kings. Known for his vision in cricket, Ashwin leaves behind a stellar career with 537 Test wickets, making a significant impact in the sport.

Updated: 20-12-2024 18:00 IST
TNCA assistant secy RN Baba (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the international cricket scene, prompting discussions about his future within cricket administration. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's assistant secretary, RN Baba, sees potential for Ashwin to contribute off the field, particularly within associations like TNCA or the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Baba expressed optimism about Ashwin's possible transition to an organizational role, citing his visionary ideas and the positive influence he could have on the sport's future. "I hope he joins administration; his vision and ideas could transform TNCA, CSK, and beyond," Baba stated to ANI, highlighting Ashwin's insights.

Ashwin's departure was a surprise to many, despite speculations following his emotional farewell at the drawn Brisbane Test, where teammate Virat Kohli embraced him. Ashwin, who announced his decision post-match, leaves a legacy with 537 Test wickets in 106 matches, placing him among cricket's all-time greats.

His achievements stretch over a decade where he bolstered India's Test cricket supremacy, especially between 2014 and 2019. Ashwin was a pivotal figure in India's 2011 World Cup-winning team and the 2013 Champions Trophy victory. In limited formats, his 765 international wickets, second only to Anil Kumble, attest to his enduring contributions to Indian cricket.

