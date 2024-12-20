Golfers Shine Bright at Tour Championship 2024 Opening Round

The Tour Championship 2024 began with impressive performances, as Delhi's Saarthak Chhibber, Chandigarh's Aadil Bedi, and Sri Lanka's N Thangaraja all shot stunning scores of six-under 65, taking the joint lead. The PGTI season finale unfolded at the picturesque Beldih and Golmuri Golf Courses in Jamshedpur.

Meanwhile, four players tied for second place at five-under 66, among them were Pune's Rohan Dhole Patil, Delhi's Shamim Khan, Bengaluru's M Dharma, and Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain, as per the PGTI press release. Notably, two-time Tour Championship winner Udayan Mane and current PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat were among those tied for eighth at four-under 67. Defending champion Gaganjeet Bhullar found himself at an even-par 71 in a tie for 34th.

The split-course format saw half the competitors tackling Golmuri first and then Beldih, while others took the opposite route, a method set to continue throughout the tournament. Chhibber, aiming for his first title, impressed with a series of birdies, while Bedi bounced back with a strong front-nine, and Thangaraja added to the leaderboard competition with his consistent play.

