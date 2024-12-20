Left Menu

TSL Hawks Triumph: Bounce Back in World Tennis League Thriller

The TSL Hawks clinched their first win of the World Tennis League Season 3 by beating HonorFX Eagles 21-14 at Etihad Arena. Following a tough Super Shootout loss, the Hawks showcased stellar performances, particularly from Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva, securing a decisive victory over their opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:33 IST
TSL Hawks Triumph: Bounce Back in World Tennis League Thriller
India's Sumit Nagal in action during World Tennis League (Image: WTL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The TSL Hawks secured a crucial victory in World Tennis League Season 3, defeating the HonorFX Eagles 21-14 at the Etihad Arena, after faltering in the Super Shootout opener. Their triumph was highlighted by remarkable performances in both the women's and men's doubles and singles matches.

Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva delivered a commanding display in the women's doubles, dismantling Eagles' Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa with a 6-1 set win. Sabalenka maintained her momentum by clinching the women's singles against Badosa, pushing TSL Hawks' lead to a substantial 12-3.

Despite a strong start by the Eagles in the men's doubles with Alexander Shevchenko and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Hawks' pair, Sumit Nagal and Jordan Thompson, recovered to take a 6-4 victory. In the men's singles, although Shevchenko rallied, Nagal sealed the win for the Hawks. Reflecting on the defeat, Swiatek expressed satisfaction with her personal performance, albeit acknowledging the Hawks' dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024