TSL Hawks Triumph: Bounce Back in World Tennis League Thriller

The TSL Hawks secured a crucial victory in World Tennis League Season 3, defeating the HonorFX Eagles 21-14 at the Etihad Arena, after faltering in the Super Shootout opener. Their triumph was highlighted by remarkable performances in both the women's and men's doubles and singles matches.

Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva delivered a commanding display in the women's doubles, dismantling Eagles' Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa with a 6-1 set win. Sabalenka maintained her momentum by clinching the women's singles against Badosa, pushing TSL Hawks' lead to a substantial 12-3.

Despite a strong start by the Eagles in the men's doubles with Alexander Shevchenko and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Hawks' pair, Sumit Nagal and Jordan Thompson, recovered to take a 6-4 victory. In the men's singles, although Shevchenko rallied, Nagal sealed the win for the Hawks. Reflecting on the defeat, Swiatek expressed satisfaction with her personal performance, albeit acknowledging the Hawks' dominance.

