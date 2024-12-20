Left Menu

Indian Grandmaster's Visa Woes: Race Against Time

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi is asking the US Embassy to expedite his visa to participate in the World Rapid & Blitz Championship in New York, joining top chess players like Magnus Carlsen. Amid delays, Erigaisi seeks assistance from Indian officials and expresses urgency on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi has urgently appealed to the United States Embassy to hasten his visa process, enabling him to compete in the prestigious World Rapid & Blitz Championship starting soon in New York.

The championship boasts participation from approximately 300 renowned chess players, including legendary figures like Magnus Carlsen, former world champions, and contenders. The event is scheduled from December 26 to 31.

Despite his recent accomplishments in the Chess Olympiad, Erigaisi faces visa delays, prompting him to seek intervention from Indian officials and the All India Chess Federation. On social media, he voiced the urgency of retrieving his passport to ensure his participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

