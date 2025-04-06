High-Stakes Weekend: Snell On Injury List, Weather Delays MLB Battles

Amid a bustling sports weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers faced setbacks as pitchers Blake Snell and Nestor Cortes were sidelined by shoulder and elbow injuries respectively, making a substantial impact on team lineups.

Weather conditions also played a role in altering schedules, with the MLB matchup between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves postponed due to expected inclement weather.

The weekend witnessed a multitude of events across various leagues, including the NHL, NBA, and esports competitions, keeping sports enthusiasts engaged across multiple platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)