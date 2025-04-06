High-Stakes Weekend: Snell On Injury List, Weather Delays MLB Battles
In a weekend filled with sports events, key MLB players Blake Snell and Nestor Cortes were placed on the injured list due to respective injuries. Inclement weather affected MLB schedules, with the Marlins-Braves game postponed. Various professional leagues, including the NHL, NBA, and esports, also held significant events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:47 IST
Amid a bustling sports weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers faced setbacks as pitchers Blake Snell and Nestor Cortes were sidelined by shoulder and elbow injuries respectively, making a substantial impact on team lineups.
Weather conditions also played a role in altering schedules, with the MLB matchup between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves postponed due to expected inclement weather.
The weekend witnessed a multitude of events across various leagues, including the NHL, NBA, and esports competitions, keeping sports enthusiasts engaged across multiple platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
