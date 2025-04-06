Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest: Police Nab Three in Bareilly Vehicle Theft Sting

Three suspected vehicle thieves were apprehended during a police encounter in Bareilly's Kotwali area. One suspect was injured and hospitalized. Authorities discovered a trove of stolen motorcycles and tools used for tampering vehicle identities, highlighting an ongoing crackdown on car theft rings in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:51 IST
Dramatic Arrest: Police Nab Three in Bareilly Vehicle Theft Sting
Bareilly SP (City) Manush Parikh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a late-night operation, police in Bareilly's Kotwali area arrested three alleged vehicle thieves following an exchange of gunfire, officials reported on Sunday. Notably, a suspect identified as Taslim alias Munna sustained a leg injury from a bullet and was subsequently admitted to the district hospital.

Police had received a tip-off about suspicious activities near the Islamia Ground, involving individuals allegedly altering the registration and chassis numbers of stolen motorcycles. Upon arrival, a suspect attempted to flee by opening fire, prompting police to return fire, injuring Taslim in the process.

Authorities detained Taslim's two associates, Imran and Taukib, at the scene. The operation led to the seizure of a .315 bore country-made pistol, several cartridges, nine stolen motorcycles, a scooty, vehicle spare parts, tools for altering vehicle identities, and three mobile phones. Bareilly SP (City) Manush Parikh confirmed the arrests at a press conference, revealing the suspects were part of a regional vehicle theft ring dismantled by a joint SOG and Kotwali police team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025