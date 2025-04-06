Dramatic Arrest: Police Nab Three in Bareilly Vehicle Theft Sting

In a late-night operation, police in Bareilly's Kotwali area arrested three alleged vehicle thieves following an exchange of gunfire, officials reported on Sunday. Notably, a suspect identified as Taslim alias Munna sustained a leg injury from a bullet and was subsequently admitted to the district hospital.

Police had received a tip-off about suspicious activities near the Islamia Ground, involving individuals allegedly altering the registration and chassis numbers of stolen motorcycles. Upon arrival, a suspect attempted to flee by opening fire, prompting police to return fire, injuring Taslim in the process.

Authorities detained Taslim's two associates, Imran and Taukib, at the scene. The operation led to the seizure of a .315 bore country-made pistol, several cartridges, nine stolen motorcycles, a scooty, vehicle spare parts, tools for altering vehicle identities, and three mobile phones. Bareilly SP (City) Manush Parikh confirmed the arrests at a press conference, revealing the suspects were part of a regional vehicle theft ring dismantled by a joint SOG and Kotwali police team.

