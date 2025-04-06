Dehradun Police Crackdown: Toy Gun Pranksters in Viral Clip Nabbed

A viral video portraying young men wielding what appeared to be illegal firearms from a government-marked vehicle spurred action from Dehradun Police, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and confiscation of the vehicle, officials announced on Sunday.

Upon investigation, the weapon flashed in the video was discovered to be a toy gun, yet legal proceedings against the accused have commenced under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh took suo motu cognizance, forming a rapid response team to apprehend the individuals in the footage. Those detained include Mohammad Aslam, Bilal Hussain, and Danish, all Dehradun residents.

The vehicle, though under private ownership, was on contract with the Irrigation Department, prompting a formal misuse report to the department for further measures. Additional information remains forthcoming.

