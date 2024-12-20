Left Menu

Rinku Singh: Leading the Charge for Uttar Pradesh

Rinku Singh, famed for his explosive batting, is named captain of the Uttar Pradesh team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This marks his leadership debut in senior state cricket, succeeding Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Singh's captaincy will be crucial as selectors focus on domestic performances ahead of international tournaments.

  Country:
  India

Rinku Singh, known for his explosive performances on the cricket field, has been appointed as the captain of the Uttar Pradesh team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. This marks Singh's debut as skipper at the senior state level, succeeding veteran bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Singh previously led Meerut Mavericks to a title win in the UPT20 League, showcasing his leadership skills. Despite his focus on improving domestic performances, he remains a key figure for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, having been retained by the franchise alongside top international players like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

While selectors have their eyes on the domestic one-dayers to finalize the India squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, Singh aims to reclaim the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Uttar Pradesh. With an impressive List A record, his captaincy will be under close scrutiny as Uttar Pradesh begins their campaign against Jammu and Kashmir on December 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

