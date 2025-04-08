Left Menu

Thrilling Last-Over Finish: Lucknow Super Giants Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders

Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh's fifties guided Lucknow Super Giants to a thrilling four-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing 239 at Eden Gardens, the hosts fell short at 234/7 despite strong performances from Rahane and Singh. LSG's bowlers Akash Deep and Shardul Thakur were vital in sealing the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:02 IST
Thrilling Last-Over Finish: Lucknow Super Giants Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders
Nicholas Pooran (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting finish, Lucknow Super Giants edged out Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs at Eden Gardens, enhancing their IPL 2025 ranking to fourth place. Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh were pivotal, securing a combined score that pushed LSG over the top despite Kolkata's spirited chase.

Kolkata began their innings chasing an imposing target of 239, with Quinton De Kock and Sunil Narine making early inroads. Though they formed an explosive partnership, Kolkata's momentum wavered after De Kock's dismissal by Akash Deep.

Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane provided hope with a fighting knock, but LSG's bowlers kept their composure. Shardul Thakur's critical wickets and Akash Deep's incisive bowling were instrumental as Kolkata finished shy of their target at 234/7, cementing LSG's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025