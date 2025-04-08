Thrilling Last-Over Finish: Lucknow Super Giants Triumph Over Kolkata Knight Riders

In a nail-biting finish, Lucknow Super Giants edged out Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs at Eden Gardens, enhancing their IPL 2025 ranking to fourth place. Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh were pivotal, securing a combined score that pushed LSG over the top despite Kolkata's spirited chase.

Kolkata began their innings chasing an imposing target of 239, with Quinton De Kock and Sunil Narine making early inroads. Though they formed an explosive partnership, Kolkata's momentum wavered after De Kock's dismissal by Akash Deep.

Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane provided hope with a fighting knock, but LSG's bowlers kept their composure. Shardul Thakur's critical wickets and Akash Deep's incisive bowling were instrumental as Kolkata finished shy of their target at 234/7, cementing LSG's victory.

