Punjab Kings Defend Historic Low Score to Stun Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings (PBKS) made IPL history Tuesday by successfully defending the lowest total ever seen in the league, clinching a memorable 16-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. Tasked with restricting KKR to below 112 runs, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal spearheaded the attack, taking four crucial wickets to lead his side to an unlikely victory.

Following the thrilling encounter, PBKS coach Ricky Ponting praised the phenomenal contribution of his bowlers, with special mention of Chahal. "All our bowlers were outstanding, but what Chahal did was tremendous," Ponting said, urging the leg-spinner to maintain his self-belief and aggressive style. Chahal credited the triumph to the collective team effort and reflected on his mindset, emphasizing his focus on taking wickets despite previous setbacks.

The Kings' batting lineup struggled, posting just 111, but thrived under pressure with a resolute bowling display, delighting a packed home crowd by dismissing KKR for 95. Ponting also lauded the efforts of speedsters Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh, highlighting their crucial roles in the attack. As the IPL season progresses with Punjab in fourth place, Ponting has urged his team to maintain their newly set standard and focus on the challenges ahead.

