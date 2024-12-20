Unity and Resilience: Indian Hockey Team's Bronze Triumph

The Indian hockey team showcased remarkable unity and resilience to secure a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, despite facing adversity. Forward Shamsher Singh recounted how the team remained determined after defender Amit Rohidas received a red card during their quarterfinal match against Great Britain.

Reflecting on the intense game, Shamsher highlighted the team's collaborative spirit in overcoming the challenge of playing one man short. The team emerged victorious in a thrilling tie-breaker after the match ended 1-1, earning back-to-back Olympics bronze medals following their success at Tokyo 2020.

During an interaction at SOA University, players like Raj Kumar Pal, Jarmanpreet Singh, and Varun Kumar emphasized the importance of support and motivation. The players urged fans to back the Delhi SG Pipers in the upcoming Hockey India League.

(With inputs from agencies.)