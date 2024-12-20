Telugu Titans Dominate Puneri Paltan to Stay in Playoff Hunt

In a gripping display of kabaddi prowess, the Telugu Titans triumphed over Puneri Paltan, securing a vital 48-36 victory and keeping their playoff aspirations alive in the Pro Kabaddi League's 11th season. Held at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex on Friday, the match saw a standout performance from Pawan Sehrawat, who scored 15 points.

The Titans displayed early aggression, establishing a two-point lead, with Pawan Sehrawat propelling his team forward with rapid scoring. Despite formidable resistance from the Puneri Paltan, with Aryavardhan Navale delivering a noteworthy performance, the Titans held their ground, pulling off an 'ALL OUT' and leading by eight points as halftime approached. They went into the break with a 25-16 lead.

After Puneri Paltan's Aryavardhan Navale narrowed the gap with a five-point raid, the Titans regained their dominance. They built an 11-point lead with another 'ALL OUT', which proved decisive. Despite Amman's efforts for Puneri Paltan, the Titans sealed a definitive victory, reflecting strategic superiority and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)