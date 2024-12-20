Left Menu

Telugu Titans Dominate Puneri Paltan to Stay in Playoff Hunt

The Telugu Titans secured a crucial victory over Puneri Paltan with a 48-36 win, bolstered by Pawan Sehrawat's 15 points. This win keeps the Titans in the race for the Pro Kabaddi League playoffs. The match was held at the Balewadi Sports Complex on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:57 IST
Telugu Titans Dominate Puneri Paltan to Stay in Playoff Hunt
A visual from the match (Photo- PKL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping display of kabaddi prowess, the Telugu Titans triumphed over Puneri Paltan, securing a vital 48-36 victory and keeping their playoff aspirations alive in the Pro Kabaddi League's 11th season. Held at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex on Friday, the match saw a standout performance from Pawan Sehrawat, who scored 15 points.

The Titans displayed early aggression, establishing a two-point lead, with Pawan Sehrawat propelling his team forward with rapid scoring. Despite formidable resistance from the Puneri Paltan, with Aryavardhan Navale delivering a noteworthy performance, the Titans held their ground, pulling off an 'ALL OUT' and leading by eight points as halftime approached. They went into the break with a 25-16 lead.

After Puneri Paltan's Aryavardhan Navale narrowed the gap with a five-point raid, the Titans regained their dominance. They built an 11-point lead with another 'ALL OUT', which proved decisive. Despite Amman's efforts for Puneri Paltan, the Titans sealed a definitive victory, reflecting strategic superiority and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024