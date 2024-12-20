Telugu Titans Dominate Puneri Paltan to Stay in Playoff Hunt
The Telugu Titans secured a crucial victory over Puneri Paltan with a 48-36 win, bolstered by Pawan Sehrawat's 15 points. This win keeps the Titans in the race for the Pro Kabaddi League playoffs. The match was held at the Balewadi Sports Complex on Friday.
- Country:
- India
In a gripping display of kabaddi prowess, the Telugu Titans triumphed over Puneri Paltan, securing a vital 48-36 victory and keeping their playoff aspirations alive in the Pro Kabaddi League's 11th season. Held at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex on Friday, the match saw a standout performance from Pawan Sehrawat, who scored 15 points.
The Titans displayed early aggression, establishing a two-point lead, with Pawan Sehrawat propelling his team forward with rapid scoring. Despite formidable resistance from the Puneri Paltan, with Aryavardhan Navale delivering a noteworthy performance, the Titans held their ground, pulling off an 'ALL OUT' and leading by eight points as halftime approached. They went into the break with a 25-16 lead.
After Puneri Paltan's Aryavardhan Navale narrowed the gap with a five-point raid, the Titans regained their dominance. They built an 11-point lead with another 'ALL OUT', which proved decisive. Despite Amman's efforts for Puneri Paltan, the Titans sealed a definitive victory, reflecting strategic superiority and resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)