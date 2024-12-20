Left Menu

Bryson DeChambeau Headlines International Series India: A Historic Golf Event

Bryson DeChambeau makes history by competing in International Series India, the first major champion to play on the Indian subcontinent. Joining Anirban Lahiri, they kick-start the 2025 Asian Tour calendar, offering players a chance to join the LIV Golf League. The series will visit diverse global destinations.

Reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau (Image: ISI/PGA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bryson DeChambeau will make history as the first defending major champion to compete on Indian soil when he tees off at the International Series India presented by DLF from January 30 to February 2.

The event, held at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, marks the beginning of 10 elevated events in the 2025 Asian Tour calendar.

Joining Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri, the 31-year-old DeChambeau adds more star power to the lineup, renowned for his two US Open victories and seven PGA Tour titles.

Known for his unorthodox, analytical approach to golf, DeChambeau aims to bring his unique style and content creation talents to his large social media following, further popularizing the sport.

The International Series India is the inaugural event of the LIV Golf-backed series on the subcontinent and offers a pathway for international players to join the LIV Golf League.

The series is set to expand globally, with upcoming tournaments planned in regions such as Macau, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its mission to provide players new opportunities on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

