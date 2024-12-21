George Eastham: A Legendary Legacy on and Off the Field
George Eastham, part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, passed away at 88. Renowned for his left foot, Eastham played for top English clubs and led reforms against the 'retain and transfer' system. He was honored as an OBE and will be remembered by Stoke City with tributes.
Football legend George Eastham, best known for his role in England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, has passed away at the age of 88. His former club, Stoke City, announced his passing on Friday.
Eastham, son of England international George Senior, showcased his talent as a midfielder and inside forward with clubs like Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Stoke City during his two-decade-long professional career. He earned 19 caps for England and is famed for scoring the decisive goal in Stoke's 1972 League Cup final victory over Chelsea.
Renowned not only for his skill on the pitch, George Eastham is also celebrated for challenging the draconian 'retain and transfer' system, leading to significant reforms in the British transfer market. Eastham's contributions to football were recognized with an OBE in 1973. As a mark of respect, Stoke City players will don black armbands in their upcoming match, with further tributes planned at future games.
