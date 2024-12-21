Left Menu

Bill Beaumont Steps In: Navigating Leadership Transition at RFU

Former England captain Bill Beaumont has been appointed interim chair of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) after Tom Ilube stepped down. Ilube resigned following controversy over large executive bonuses despite record losses. The RFU is launching an immediate review and a search for a permanent chair.

Bill Beaumont, the former England rugby captain, has been named interim chair of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) following Tom Ilube's resignation. Ilube stepped down amid criticism of substantial bonuses awarded to executives despite significant financial losses for the governing body.

Beaumont, who previously served as RFU chairman from 2012 to 2016, returns with a wealth of experience, having also chaired World Rugby for eight years. His appointment is pending council ratification, while the search for a permanent successor begins.

In his acceptance remarks, Beaumont expressed his commitment to uniting and advancing rugby in England, emphasizing both international and community engagement. The RFU council has initiated a review to understand the circumstances of the bonuses controversy.

