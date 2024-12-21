Rohit Sharma to Open in Crucial Boxing Day Test as India Aims for Victory

In a pivotal directive, former BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma advocated for captain Rohit Sharma to open in the forthcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia. The decision comes in a season fraught with difficulties for Sharma, who has encountered a rare home series whitewash by New Zealand, marking India's first home defeat in 12 years. Sharma's performance has also been less than stellar, accumulating only 152 runs across seven Tests at an average of 11.69, with a highest score this season of 52.

Throughout 2023, Rohit Sharma has managed 607 runs in 13 Tests, averaging 26.39, including two centuries. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy currently tied at 1-1, the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the crucial upcoming match on Thursday. Chetan Sharma commended India's bowlers, particularly Jasprit Bumrah, but stressed the need for stronger collaboration among bowlers, calling upon the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep to pair effectively.

Praising Rohit Sharma's capabilities, Chetan highlighted his role in alleviating pressure on the middle order by challenging Australian bowlers. As Australia introduces team changes, notably replacing Nathan McSweeney with Sam Konstas, the Indian squad, featuring stars like Virat Kohli, Ravindran Ashwin, and Rishabh Pant, readies itself for a decisive encounter.

