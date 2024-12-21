India Set to Dominate West Indies in Women's ODI Series

India is poised to capitalize on their recent triumphs and historic edge against the West Indies as they head into a three-match Women's ODI series starting Sunday. Fresh from a T20I series win, India is keen to maintain their dominance.

Despite concerns over captain Harmanpreet Kaur's fitness, India finds confidence through Smriti Mandhana's impressive leadership and striking form in her absence. Mandhana, a key player, boasts remarkable statistics, averaging 60 runs in her last 10 ODIs.

The series will not merely hinge on Mandhana's contributions, as India showcases depth in both batting and bowling. Players like Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh add vigor to the lineup. Meanwhile, West Indies will look towards their seasoned players, such as skipper Hayley Matthews, to counter India's strong unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)