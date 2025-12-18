Harmanpreet Kaur: Leading India's Women's Cricket amidst Debates
Anjum Chopra supports Harmanpreet Kaur as the best leader for India's women's cricket team despite ongoing captaincy debates. Chopra emphasizes focusing on maintaining winning momentum as the team gears up for the T20 series against Sri Lanka. She highlights the evolving power dynamics in women's cricket, crediting leagues like the WPL for growth.
- Country:
- India
Anjum Chopra, former Indian cricketer, has strongly backed Harmanpreet Kaur as the ideal leader for the national women's cricket team amidst the resurfacing captaincy debates.
With India's team set to face Sri Lanka in a T20 series following their World Cup win, Chopra emphasizes the need to maintain focus on performance and momentum rather than leadership changes, dismissing former captain Shantha Rangaswamy's suggestion for change as personal opinion.
Highlighting the power game evolution in women's cricket, Chopra credits competitions like the Women's Premier League (WPL) for spurring growth and allowing domestic players to learn from international talents.
(With inputs from agencies.)