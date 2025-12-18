Harmanpreet Kaur: Leading India's Women's Cricket amidst Debates

Anjum Chopra, former Indian cricketer, has strongly backed Harmanpreet Kaur as the ideal leader for the national women's cricket team amidst the resurfacing captaincy debates.

With India's team set to face Sri Lanka in a T20 series following their World Cup win, Chopra emphasizes the need to maintain focus on performance and momentum rather than leadership changes, dismissing former captain Shantha Rangaswamy's suggestion for change as personal opinion.

Highlighting the power game evolution in women's cricket, Chopra credits competitions like the Women's Premier League (WPL) for spurring growth and allowing domestic players to learn from international talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)