Left Menu

Liron Jaden Samuels Clinches JK Tyre Novice Cup Amidst Drama

Liron Jaden Samuels emerged as the overall champion of the JK Tyre Novice Cup, narrowly beating Aditya Patnaik. Despite a tense final race where Aditya faced a penalty, Liron's consistent performance secured his victory at the 27th JK Tyre–FMSCI National Racing Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:21 IST
Liron Jaden Samuels Clinches JK Tyre Novice Cup Amidst Drama
  • Country:
  • India

Liron Jaden Samuels from DTS Racing claimed victory at the JK Tyre Novice Cup, part of the 27th JK Tyre–FMSCI National Racing Championship, narrowly beating Momentum Motorsports' Aditya Patnaik.

In a dramatic turn of events, Patnaik secured triple wins but received a penalty in the final race. This penalty crucially allowed Samuels, who finished second, to rise to the top position, giving him the necessary points to clinch the championship.

Abhay from MSport showcased promising skills, winning the day's third race. Meanwhile, Momentum Motorsports won the team championship, despite DTS Racing's strong performance throughout the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024