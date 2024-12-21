Liron Jaden Samuels Clinches JK Tyre Novice Cup Amidst Drama

Liron Jaden Samuels from DTS Racing claimed victory at the JK Tyre Novice Cup, part of the 27th JK Tyre–FMSCI National Racing Championship, narrowly beating Momentum Motorsports' Aditya Patnaik.

In a dramatic turn of events, Patnaik secured triple wins but received a penalty in the final race. This penalty crucially allowed Samuels, who finished second, to rise to the top position, giving him the necessary points to clinch the championship.

Abhay from MSport showcased promising skills, winning the day's third race. Meanwhile, Momentum Motorsports won the team championship, despite DTS Racing's strong performance throughout the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)