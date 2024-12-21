Left Menu

Manchester City Stumbles Again: Shock Loss to Aston Villa

Manchester City's struggles persist as they fall to a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, marking their ninth loss in 12 Premier League games. Despite Phil Foden's last-minute goal, City remains sixth in the standings, while Villa advances to fifth place, trailing nine points behind Liverpool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:07 IST
Manchester City's troubling performance continued on Saturday with a surprising 2-1 loss against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers at Villa Park handed the four-time defending champions their ninth defeat in 12 games, with only one win to show for.

Despite a stoppage-time goal from Phil Foden, City couldn't avoid a fall to sixth place in the standings, lagging nine points behind leader Liverpool, who have played two fewer games. Aston Villa, meanwhile, climbed to fifth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

