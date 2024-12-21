Manchester City Stumbles Again: Shock Loss to Aston Villa
Manchester City's struggles persist as they fall to a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, marking their ninth loss in 12 Premier League games. Despite Phil Foden's last-minute goal, City remains sixth in the standings, while Villa advances to fifth place, trailing nine points behind Liverpool.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:07 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester City's troubling performance continued on Saturday with a surprising 2-1 loss against Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers at Villa Park handed the four-time defending champions their ninth defeat in 12 games, with only one win to show for.
Despite a stoppage-time goal from Phil Foden, City couldn't avoid a fall to sixth place in the standings, lagging nine points behind leader Liverpool, who have played two fewer games. Aston Villa, meanwhile, climbed to fifth place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement