Manchester City Stumbles Again: Shock Loss to Aston Villa

Manchester City's troubling performance continued on Saturday with a surprising 2-1 loss against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Goals from Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers at Villa Park handed the four-time defending champions their ninth defeat in 12 games, with only one win to show for.

Despite a stoppage-time goal from Phil Foden, City couldn't avoid a fall to sixth place in the standings, lagging nine points behind leader Liverpool, who have played two fewer games. Aston Villa, meanwhile, climbed to fifth place.

(With inputs from agencies.)