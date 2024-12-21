Epic Battles Unfold at Senior Nationals Badminton Tournament
In the Senior Nationals Badminton tournament, Rithvik Sanjeevi overcame an initial setback to defeat defending champion Chirag Sen. Women's singles saw defending champion Anmol Kharb and Tanvi Sharma advance. Meanwhile, former champions Mithun Manjunath and Sourabh Varma showcased their prowess. The tournament witnessed numerous upsets in both singles and doubles events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:06 IST
Rithvik Sanjeevi made a remarkable comeback after a challenging start, defeating reigning champion Chirag Sen in a thrilling third-round match of the Senior Nationals Badminton tournament on Saturday.
The Tamil Nadu player initially faltered against the sixth seed but rallied to claim a 12-21, 21-19, 21-15 victory, setting up a clash with Raghu M for a quarterfinal berth.
Women's singles action saw title-holder Anmol Kharb and last year's runner-up Tanvi Sharma advance to the round of 16, with a series of commanding performances throughout the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
