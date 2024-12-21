Left Menu

Epic Battles Unfold at Senior Nationals Badminton Tournament

In the Senior Nationals Badminton tournament, Rithvik Sanjeevi overcame an initial setback to defeat defending champion Chirag Sen. Women's singles saw defending champion Anmol Kharb and Tanvi Sharma advance. Meanwhile, former champions Mithun Manjunath and Sourabh Varma showcased their prowess. The tournament witnessed numerous upsets in both singles and doubles events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:06 IST
Epic Battles Unfold at Senior Nationals Badminton Tournament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rithvik Sanjeevi made a remarkable comeback after a challenging start, defeating reigning champion Chirag Sen in a thrilling third-round match of the Senior Nationals Badminton tournament on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu player initially faltered against the sixth seed but rallied to claim a 12-21, 21-19, 21-15 victory, setting up a clash with Raghu M for a quarterfinal berth.

Women's singles action saw title-holder Anmol Kharb and last year's runner-up Tanvi Sharma advance to the round of 16, with a series of commanding performances throughout the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024