Epic Battles Unfold at Senior Nationals Badminton Tournament

Rithvik Sanjeevi made a remarkable comeback after a challenging start, defeating reigning champion Chirag Sen in a thrilling third-round match of the Senior Nationals Badminton tournament on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu player initially faltered against the sixth seed but rallied to claim a 12-21, 21-19, 21-15 victory, setting up a clash with Raghu M for a quarterfinal berth.

Women's singles action saw title-holder Anmol Kharb and last year's runner-up Tanvi Sharma advance to the round of 16, with a series of commanding performances throughout the tournament.

