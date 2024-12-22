Left Menu

Transgender Policies, Sports Triumphs, and Notable Losses: A Sports Update

This sports news brief covers President Biden discontinuing protections for transgender athletes, NBA highlights from the Cavaliers' victory over the Bucks, Lindsey Vonn's World Cup return, Rickey Henderson's passing, and updates from NHL, NFL, and MLB, including Paul Goldschmidt's signing with the Yankees.

Updated: 22-12-2024 05:23 IST
In a notable shift, President Joe Biden has decided to halt efforts aimed at extending Title IX protections to include transgender athletes at the collegiate level, according to reports released on Saturday. The move aligns with typical transitions in administration, where outgoing presidents often expedite or reverse executive orders.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Milwaukee Bucks with a 124-101 victory, marking a downfall from the Bucks' NBA Cup championship jubilation. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 27 points as additional players contributed double digits to secure the win.

In other sports updates, Lindsey Vonn returned to the World Cup skiing circuit after a six-year hiatus, finishing 14th in the super-G at St Moritz. The sports world also mourns the loss of Rickey Henderson, baseball's all-time stolen base leader, who passed away at the age of 65.

