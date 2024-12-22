Transgender Policies, Sports Triumphs, and Notable Losses: A Sports Update

In a notable shift, President Joe Biden has decided to halt efforts aimed at extending Title IX protections to include transgender athletes at the collegiate level, according to reports released on Saturday. The move aligns with typical transitions in administration, where outgoing presidents often expedite or reverse executive orders.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Milwaukee Bucks with a 124-101 victory, marking a downfall from the Bucks' NBA Cup championship jubilation. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 27 points as additional players contributed double digits to secure the win.

In other sports updates, Lindsey Vonn returned to the World Cup skiing circuit after a six-year hiatus, finishing 14th in the super-G at St Moritz. The sports world also mourns the loss of Rickey Henderson, baseball's all-time stolen base leader, who passed away at the age of 65.

(With inputs from agencies.)