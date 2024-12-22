Akash Deep and Bumrah's 10th Wicket Heroics in Brisbane
Akash Deep, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, showcased a resilient performance with a crucial 47-run partnership during the Brisbane Test that prevented a follow-on against Australia. Despite challenges, Akash focused on contributing to the team’s confidence boost and mentioned strategies to manage aggressive batters like Travis Head.
- Country:
- Australia
Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah rescued India with a vital 47-run 10th wicket stand during the high-pressure Brisbane Test. This partnership not only steered the team past the follow-on mark but also infused confidence among the players.
In an interview, rookie pacer Akash shared that his goal was to contribute valuably at the lower order rather than just avoiding a follow-on. The team's morale was visibly uplifted as they celebrated the draw, bolstering their outlook for the Melbourne Test.
Akash, playing in Australia for the first time, credited tips from Bumrah for his performance, especially against top-order threats like Steve Smith. Strategically, he hinted at targeting Travis Head with short-pitched deliveries to disrupt his scoring momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US says Romanians must have confidence their elections are free from foreign malign influence
ADIO signs five partnership agreements to advance Abu Dhabi's manufacturing sector
TVS Motor's Revamped Ronin and Strategic GIVI Partnership Highlight MotoSoul 4.0
Seers' Guidance Illuminates Maha Kumbh's Grandeur: A Spiritual Partnership in Uttar Pradesh
Abu Dhabi to Pioneer Carbon-Negative Cement with Partanna Partnership