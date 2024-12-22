Rohit Sharma Urged to Embrace Aggression in Crucial No.6 Role

As Rohit Sharma battles to find his form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, ex-India coach Ravi Shastri has called for a shift in strategy. Shastri believes the talented batter should clear his mind and embrace aggression to overcome his current struggles on the field.

Rohit had stepped away from the opening Test in Australia due to the birth of his second child, aiming to resume his opener role. However, KL Rahul's commendable 77 at Perth shifted Rohit to No.6. To date, this transition has proven challenging for Rohit as his scores in the last three innings have been less than promising.

In contrast, Rahul has excelled with an impressive 84 in Brisbane. Shastri recommends Rohit to shed any defensive tactics, stressing that his natural game should involve taking the attack to the opposition, especially when armed with the experience and skills suited for Australian pitches.

