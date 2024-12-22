Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Urged to Embrace Aggression in Crucial No.6 Role

Former India coach Ravi Shastri advises Rohit Sharma to adopt an aggressive stance at the No.6 position following his struggles in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Shastri suggests Rohit should change his tactics and counter-attack to regain form, while praising KL Rahul's consistent performance as opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-12-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 14:33 IST
Rohit Sharma Urged to Embrace Aggression in Crucial No.6 Role
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • Australia

As Rohit Sharma battles to find his form in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, ex-India coach Ravi Shastri has called for a shift in strategy. Shastri believes the talented batter should clear his mind and embrace aggression to overcome his current struggles on the field.

Rohit had stepped away from the opening Test in Australia due to the birth of his second child, aiming to resume his opener role. However, KL Rahul's commendable 77 at Perth shifted Rohit to No.6. To date, this transition has proven challenging for Rohit as his scores in the last three innings have been less than promising.

In contrast, Rahul has excelled with an impressive 84 in Brisbane. Shastri recommends Rohit to shed any defensive tactics, stressing that his natural game should involve taking the attack to the opposition, especially when armed with the experience and skills suited for Australian pitches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024