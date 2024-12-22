Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Road to Redemption: Shastri's Tactical Advice

Ravi Shastri urges Rohit Sharma to adjust his tactics in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite a challenging start, Shastri believes Sharma's aggressive play at No. 6 can revitalize his form. Meanwhile, KL Rahul's performance has solidified his position as the opener, shining with crucial innings.

With Rohit Sharma grappling for runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former India coach Ravi Shastri advises the elegant batsman to recalibrate his tactics and challenge the bowlers head-on.

Rohit, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child, finds himself at No. 6 amid a line-up reshuffle inspired by KL Rahul's standout 77 at Perth.

Shastri suggests that an aggressive approach might be Sharma's key to reclaiming his form and winning matches, while acknowledging Rahul's flourishing performance warrants retaining his opening slot.

