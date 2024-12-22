Rohit Sharma's Road to Redemption: Shastri's Tactical Advice

With Rohit Sharma grappling for runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former India coach Ravi Shastri advises the elegant batsman to recalibrate his tactics and challenge the bowlers head-on.

Rohit, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child, finds himself at No. 6 amid a line-up reshuffle inspired by KL Rahul's standout 77 at Perth.

Shastri suggests that an aggressive approach might be Sharma's key to reclaiming his form and winning matches, while acknowledging Rahul's flourishing performance warrants retaining his opening slot.

(With inputs from agencies.)