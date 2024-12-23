Weekend Sports Update: NFL, MLB Trades, and Charlie Woods' Remarkable Feat

This weekend's sports schedule featured a roster of notable events and player announcements. In the NFL, Washington's tight end Zach Ertz has cleared concussion protocols and will play against his former Philadelphia Eagles, whereas New York Jets' Quinnen Williams sits out due to a hamstring injury.

In baseball news, the Philadelphia Phillies strengthened their pitching lineup by acquiring left-handed starter Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins. The trade is seen as a strategic move to bolster their competitive edge.

In the realm of golf, young Charlie Woods achieved his first hole-in-one at the PNC Championship, signaling a promising start to his burgeoning golf career. Meanwhile, tennis enthusiasts focused on the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

