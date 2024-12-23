Allan Donald Hails Dinesh Karthik's Impact on SA20

South African fast-bowling legend Allan Donald has lauded Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik's contribution to the SA20, emphasizing his extensive experience and sharp cricketing intelligence gained as both a player and commentator. Donald remarked, 'It's truly awesome to have an Indian legend like him on board. Listening to him commentate is a breath of fresh air.'

Donald highlighted the importance of Karthik's involvement in the SA20, especially considering his storied history in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He praised the decision to include Karthik, noting the potential positive impact on young cricketers worldwide. Karthik is set to play for the Paarl Royals in the upcoming third season, marking him as the first-ever Indian participant in the SA20.

'Young cricketers globally admire Indian superstars and the IPL's rapid growth. Having an Indian icon in the SA20 is a masterstroke,' Donald added. Known for his finishing ability in white-ball cricket, Karthik has had an illustrious international career, playing over 180 matches for India, scoring 3,463 runs, and contributing significantly to key tournament victories.

Donald also praised Karthik's role in promoting the SA20 in India. 'His involvement in the launch and promotion in India was superb. His presence means a lot to young cricketers,' Donald noted.

Donald's enthusiastic comments highlight the importance of seasoned players like Karthik, who not only elevate leagues such as the SA20 but also serve as an inspiration to the next generation of cricket talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)