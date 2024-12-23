Ulhas KS Breaks New Ground in Serbian Basketball
Ulhas KS is the first Indian player to join the Serbian National Basketball League Division 1. Playing for Novi Pazar, he marked his debut against BKK Radnicki. Ulhas's move to Serbia represents a significant milestone for Indian basketball, and he hopes to inspire more Indians to pursue international careers.
In a landmark achievement for Indian basketball, Ulhas KS has become the first player from India to compete in Serbia's top-tier basketball league, the Kosarkaska Liga Srbije (KLS).
The 26-year-old player made waves with his debut performance for Novi Pazar against BKK Radnicki, creating a pivotal moment in his basketball journey.
Ulhas's presence in the Serbian league, known for its high competition level, is a dream come true, and he aims to inspire more Indian players to aspire to international platforms.
