Ulhas KS Breaks New Ground in Serbian Basketball

In a landmark achievement for Indian basketball, Ulhas KS has become the first player from India to compete in Serbia's top-tier basketball league, the Kosarkaska Liga Srbije (KLS).

The 26-year-old player made waves with his debut performance for Novi Pazar against BKK Radnicki, creating a pivotal moment in his basketball journey.

Ulhas's presence in the Serbian league, known for its high competition level, is a dream come true, and he aims to inspire more Indian players to aspire to international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)