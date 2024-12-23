Left Menu

Ulhas KS Breaks New Ground in Serbian Basketball

Ulhas KS is the first Indian player to join the Serbian National Basketball League Division 1. Playing for Novi Pazar, he marked his debut against BKK Radnicki. Ulhas's move to Serbia represents a significant milestone for Indian basketball, and he hopes to inspire more Indians to pursue international careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:47 IST
Ulhas KS Breaks New Ground in Serbian Basketball
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement for Indian basketball, Ulhas KS has become the first player from India to compete in Serbia's top-tier basketball league, the Kosarkaska Liga Srbije (KLS).

The 26-year-old player made waves with his debut performance for Novi Pazar against BKK Radnicki, creating a pivotal moment in his basketball journey.

Ulhas's presence in the Serbian league, known for its high competition level, is a dream come true, and he aims to inspire more Indian players to aspire to international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024