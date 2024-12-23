Left Menu

Giro d'Italia to Make Historic Start in Albania

The Giro d'Italia's 108th edition will commence in Albania for the first time, marking a unique milestone in sports. The race kicks off on May 9, featuring stages in Durres, Tirana, and Vlore. It's the 15th instance the Giro begins outside Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:50 IST
Giro d'Italia to Make Historic Start in Albania

In a groundbreaking development, the Giro d'Italia will start in Albania next year for its 108th edition, race organizers revealed on Monday.

Scheduled for May 9, Albania will host the initial three stages, marking the first time the event commences there. Riders will traverse from Durres to Tirana before competing in an individual time trial in Tirana, with the third stage starting and concluding in Vlore.

'This is a significant moment in the world of sports, and we are privileged to share it with you,' Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama declared. It marks the 15th occasion the Giro opens outside Italy since its inception, with countries like Belgium, Greece, France, and Northern Ireland hosting previous openings. The full race route is to be unveiled on January 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024