Giro d'Italia to Make Historic Start in Albania

In a groundbreaking development, the Giro d'Italia will start in Albania next year for its 108th edition, race organizers revealed on Monday.

Scheduled for May 9, Albania will host the initial three stages, marking the first time the event commences there. Riders will traverse from Durres to Tirana before competing in an individual time trial in Tirana, with the third stage starting and concluding in Vlore.

'This is a significant moment in the world of sports, and we are privileged to share it with you,' Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama declared. It marks the 15th occasion the Giro opens outside Italy since its inception, with countries like Belgium, Greece, France, and Northern Ireland hosting previous openings. The full race route is to be unveiled on January 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)