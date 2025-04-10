U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal
The U.S. and Panama announced enhanced military cooperation to counter Chinese influence over the Panama Canal. This comes amid U.S. security concerns regarding China's presence in Panama. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed Panama's sovereignty over the canal, while thanking Panama for cooperation and recognizing shared interests.
Panama and the United States have announced new agreements to bolster military training in the Central American country, amid growing concerns over Chinese influence on the Panama Canal. Despite strong rhetoric from Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed American recognition of Panamanian sovereignty over the canal.
During his historic visit, Hegseth emphasized the canal as strategic terrain, assured that Panama would manage it alongside the U.S., countering any Chinese hold. He alone addressed Panama's authority over this key waterway—absent from the Pentagon's English statement but noted in the Spanish version.
The trip follows President Trump's calls for military solutions to secure canal access. Panama's President Mulino, referred to as a reliable ally, recently exited China's Belt and Road Initiative. Hegseth commended Mulino and expressed gratitude for Panama's collaboration to reduce China's 'malign' influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
