Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon plans discussions with world leaders to promote free trade amidst U.S. tariff challenges initiated by President Donald Trump. Luxon suggests collaboration between the EU and CPTPP to support rules-based trade. New Zealand faces a 10% tariff but avoids retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 05:37 IST
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, is reaching out to international leaders to bolster rules-based free trade, following U.S. President Donald Trump's sudden imposition and partial suspension of sweeping tariffs on numerous countries.

During a speech to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, Luxon underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between the European Union and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to champion a stable trade environment.

As New Zealand faces 10% tariffs from the U.S., Luxon will also visit the UK for discussions with Prime Minister Keir Starmer on trade and geopolitical issues, emphasizing New Zealand's proactive role in advocating for economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

