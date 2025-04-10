House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power
The Republican-led U.S. House passed the No Rogue Rulings Act to curb judges' nationwide injunctions, targeting President Trump's halted initiatives. With partisan lines drawn, it advances to the Senate. Proponents argue it's necessary to check judicial activism, while Democrats criticize it for undermining legal processes.
In a significant political move, the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives voted to limit judges' ability to issue nationwide injunctions, a measure seen as a response to numerous court rulings that halted President Donald Trump's policies.
The No Rogue Rulings Act passed narrowly with a 219-213 vote, predominantly along party lines, and now faces an uphill battle in the Senate where it needs 60 votes to become law. The bill emerges amid a backdrop of increasing nationwide court orders blocking government policies over the last two decades.
Republican leaders argue that the bill is essential to prevent judicial overreach, while Democrats warn it undermines the rule of law, especially in ongoing legal battles where federal judges have blocked Trump's controversial actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Insight on Russia's Intentions in Ukraine Conflict
Dan Goughnour's Victory Secures Democratic Control in Pennsylvania House
Trump's Executive Order on Voter Proof Sparks Controversy
Trump's Sweeping Election Overhaul: New Rules, Old Controversies
Trump Downplays Military Plan Leak in Group Chat Blunder