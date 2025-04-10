House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

In a significant political move, the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives voted to limit judges' ability to issue nationwide injunctions, a measure seen as a response to numerous court rulings that halted President Donald Trump's policies.

The No Rogue Rulings Act passed narrowly with a 219-213 vote, predominantly along party lines, and now faces an uphill battle in the Senate where it needs 60 votes to become law. The bill emerges amid a backdrop of increasing nationwide court orders blocking government policies over the last two decades.

Republican leaders argue that the bill is essential to prevent judicial overreach, while Democrats warn it undermines the rule of law, especially in ongoing legal battles where federal judges have blocked Trump's controversial actions.

