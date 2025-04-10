In a decisive move, President Donald Trump signed an order this Wednesday, reversing longstanding regulations on water pressure in showers. Citing personal preferences, Trump claimed the change was essential for "taking care of my beautiful hair." The measure rolls back water conservation steps implemented by predecessors Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

The administration's new directive emphasizes curtailing what it deems as overregulation. It tasks the Energy Department with rescinding a set rule capping the flow rate of showerheads to a fixed 2.5 gallons per minute, a standard established during the Obama administration and further endorsed by Biden.

Extending beyond showers, this deregulation affects all water-using appliances, including toilets and dishwashers. During the Oval Office signing ceremony, Trump ridiculed current standards as "ridiculous," asserting Americans deserve the freedom to "live" without undue constraints.

