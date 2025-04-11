Odisha Expands Healthcare Access with Ayushman Bharat and Vaya Vandana Yojana

Union Health Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda and Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha, marked a significant milestone in healthcare access for the state today by distributing cobranded cards for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri – Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) in Cuttack. In addition to this, the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana (AYVY), aimed at supporting senior citizens, was also launched at the event.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Shri Jual Oram, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Mukesh Mahaling, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha, as well as several Members of Parliament and the Legislative Assembly of Odisha.

During his address, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda hailed the occasion as a historic one for the people of Odisha. He emphasized that the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which is the world's largest health coverage initiative, has already benefited around 62 crore people across the country. With the launch of the program in Odisha, approximately 1.3 crore families (roughly 3.52 crore people) will now be included in this transformative scheme.

Highlighting the success of the initiative, Shri Nadda shared that more than 8.19 crore individuals have already availed services under the scheme, with a substantial Rs 1.26 lakh crore spent on providing healthcare services nationwide. Furthermore, he pointed out that the scope of the scheme has expanded significantly, with an additional 6.3 crore people being added, including ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, and their families. As of last year, people over 70 years of age were also included in the scheme, and with the introduction of Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana in Odisha, all senior citizens above 70, regardless of their socio-economic background, will now be eligible for coverage.

The Union Health Minister also highlighted the substantial reduction in out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure, which has dropped from 62% to 38% as a result of the Ayushman Bharat initiative. As part of the government's broader commitment to improving healthcare, Shri Nadda pointed to the 100-day TB Intensified Elimination Programme, where Odisha played a proactive role in identifying 16,500 new cases of tuberculosis. He also shared that under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM ABHIM), the state has received Rs 1,411 crore to bolster healthcare infrastructure.

On his part, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha, lauded the program as another important step in the state’s development. He emphasized that from today, beneficiaries in Odisha will have access to free healthcare services under both the Ayushman Bharat and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana. Notably, Odia citizens residing outside the state will also be able to utilize the facilities available in hospitals outside Odisha.

Shri Majhi also underlined the transformative nature of the Ayushman Bharat initiative, which, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is particularly benefiting underprivileged sections of society across India. The Chief Minister went on to reveal that over 4,000 doctors have been appointed in the state under the current administration, and an additional 5,000 appointments are in the pipeline. This, he said, is in line with the state government’s vision to further strengthen Odisha’s healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the state government aims to establish a medical college in each district to provide better healthcare access at the local level.

Shri Jual Oram, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, spoke passionately about the benefits that the tribal population of Odisha will receive under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He expressed his satisfaction with the positive response the program has garnered among the people, especially the tribal communities.

Shri Mukesh Mahaling, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare for Odisha, provided further details on the scope of the scheme in the state, noting that 3.5 crore people in Odisha will be covered under Ayushman Bharat and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana. Additionally, he stated that 23 lakh elderly individuals in the state will benefit from the newly launched Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana.

The launch of these healthcare initiatives is a major step towards improving access to quality healthcare for millions of people in Odisha, particularly for those from vulnerable sections of society. With its far-reaching benefits, the Ayushman Bharat scheme continues to transform the healthcare landscape of the country, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their socio-economic status, has access to the medical services they need.