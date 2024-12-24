Teen Phenom Sam Konstas Steps Up for Boxing Day Test

Teenager Sam Konstas is poised to make his test debut in the highly anticipated Boxing Day test at Melbourne Cricket Ground against India. Coach Andrew McDonald confirmed the 19-year-old's selection on Tuesday, citing his composed demeanor and impressive array of shots as key factors for his inclusion over Nathan McSweeney.

Australia's top order has struggled in the series so far, which stands tied 1-1, leading to strategic changes. With India's bowlers, particularly Jasprit Bumrah, maintaining the upper hand, the decision to include Konstas aims to present a fresh challenge to the opposition. McDonald expressed confidence in Konstas' ability to pressure the Indian bowlers.

Travis Head, another key player for Australia, is expected to play despite dealing with a quad strain. McDonald is optimistic about Head's participation and the rest of the team's lineup is to be revealed by Captain Pat Cummins. It's anticipated Scott Boland will replace the injured Josh Hazlewood, while Mitchell Marsh is available for a more active bowling role.

(With inputs from agencies.)