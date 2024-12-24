Controversy Surrounds Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Omission of Olympian Manu Bhaker

The exclusion of double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker from the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award shortlist has ignited a significant controversy, prompting strong reactions from her coach, Jaspal Rana. Rana holds the Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India, and the National Rifle Association accountable for allegedly neglecting Bhaker's achievements.

Despite assurances from ministry sources that Bhaker's name could be included in the upcoming final list, the damage seems done. In August, Bhaker made history at the Olympics, becoming the first Indian to clinch two medals in a single edition. Rana, who closely mentored Bhaker during her medal-winning performances, is vocal about the omission's potential impact on her confidence and career progression.

The situation has sparked wider outrage within the sports community and triggered discussions on the fairness and transparency of the award nomination process. The selection committee, led by retired Justice V Ramasubramam, draws scrutiny, as Bhaker's supporters question why her Olympic feats were not considered automatically worthy of her inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)