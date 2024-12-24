Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Omission of Olympian Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker, a double Olympic medallist, is at the center of controversy for being overlooked for the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. Her coach, Jaspal Rana, blames the Sports Ministry and key sports bodies. Bhaker's omission has shocked the sports community, sparking debate over the award selection process.

The exclusion of double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker from the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award shortlist has ignited a significant controversy, prompting strong reactions from her coach, Jaspal Rana. Rana holds the Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India, and the National Rifle Association accountable for allegedly neglecting Bhaker's achievements.

Despite assurances from ministry sources that Bhaker's name could be included in the upcoming final list, the damage seems done. In August, Bhaker made history at the Olympics, becoming the first Indian to clinch two medals in a single edition. Rana, who closely mentored Bhaker during her medal-winning performances, is vocal about the omission's potential impact on her confidence and career progression.

The situation has sparked wider outrage within the sports community and triggered discussions on the fairness and transparency of the award nomination process. The selection committee, led by retired Justice V Ramasubramam, draws scrutiny, as Bhaker's supporters question why her Olympic feats were not considered automatically worthy of her inclusion.

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

